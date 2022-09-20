NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $301.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00020737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00088544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00079250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007738 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008782 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

