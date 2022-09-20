NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 17,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,558. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

