New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 6.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 69,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,124,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

The firm has a market cap of $585.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

