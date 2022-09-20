New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,776.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Relic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,580. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

