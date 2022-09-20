New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ NYMTM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $25.94.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
