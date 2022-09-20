Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Articles

