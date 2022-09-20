Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Nexa Resources Trading Up 7.2 %
NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
