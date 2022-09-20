Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.51. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

