Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.52.

NPI opened at C$45.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

