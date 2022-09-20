Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dorchester Minerals worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,419 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

