NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,412. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

