Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NAD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,899. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.