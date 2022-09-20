Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

