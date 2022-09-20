ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

