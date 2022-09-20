Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.37 million and $82,282.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

