Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 356,100 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356,100 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 1.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 40.7% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 147,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

