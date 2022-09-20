Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.70.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.