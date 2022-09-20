ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.40. 3,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,429. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

