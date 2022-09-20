Only1 Price Tops $0.0105 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $1.43 million and $922,338.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. The official website for Only1 is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

