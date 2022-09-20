Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0007

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $719,422.85 and $13,725.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform.”

