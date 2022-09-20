Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Opthea Stock Performance

Opthea stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. Opthea has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Get Opthea alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.