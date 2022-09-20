Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,436. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.