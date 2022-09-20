Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.69. 420,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,354,964. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

