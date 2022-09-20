Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 103,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 688.00 to 697.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.40.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

