Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.64. 247,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,845. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

