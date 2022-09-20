Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.7% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,563 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $341,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 15,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

