Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 355,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,114,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

