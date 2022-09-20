Parkside Investments LLC Buys 14,400 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.06% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 146,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Barclays lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

