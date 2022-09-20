Parkside Investments LLC Buys 75,285 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Further Reading

