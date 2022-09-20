Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

BAM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,252. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

