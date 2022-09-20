Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,553 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. 78,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

