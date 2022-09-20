Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,528 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $86,441.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,680.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 238,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

About Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.