PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.40 and last traded at $90.70. 154,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,080,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.