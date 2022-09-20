PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
PC Connection Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. 30,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,104,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,026,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $770,285 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.