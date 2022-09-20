Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 174,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,417,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.