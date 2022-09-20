Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Down 5.2%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13. 94,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,372,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.