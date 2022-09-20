Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.25

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE PRQ traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,172. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$42.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petrus Resources news, insider Glen William Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35. In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,974 shares in the company, valued at C$1,404,919.23. Also, insider Glen William Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,570,395 shares in the company, valued at C$54,464,941.35.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

