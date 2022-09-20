Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.35. 34,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

