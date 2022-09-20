Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

ENVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Enovix stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

