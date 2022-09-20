PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.
PPG Industries Price Performance
PPG Industries stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,664. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.