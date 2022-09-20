PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,664. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

