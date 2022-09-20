Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Premier stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 1,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Premier has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Premier by 83.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

