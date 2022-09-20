Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.23. Primoris Services shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 1,581 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

