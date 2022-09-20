Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,554 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

