Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. 67,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

