Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 46,977 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,977 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 123,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.