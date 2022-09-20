Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 102,480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,480 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,808,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 476,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

