Project TXA (TXA) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $711,239.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Buying and Selling Project TXA

According to CryptoCompare, “The TXA Ecosystem Project is a global decentralized project to build a new settlement layer that any exchange platform can use to support its settlement. Telegram | Medium “

