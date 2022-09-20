ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Up 0.8%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $58.99. 8,706 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYHG. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

