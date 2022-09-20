ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $35,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. 385,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

