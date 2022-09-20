ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $68.99. Approximately 2,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

