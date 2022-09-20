ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 4.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 939,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,449,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.